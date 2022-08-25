By Moses Nosike

Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, Hollandia, recently partnered the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to raise awareness on lactose intolerance, and highlight the unique benefits of Hollandia Lactose Free Milk for those with lactose sensitivities.

Speaking at the 41st ACPN Annual National Scientific Conference, and the Annual General Meeting & Scientific Conference of the NMA (Lagos Chapter) in July 2022, Dr. Bisi Abiola, Health Development, Wellness, and Human Capital Development Consultant, and a health & wellness advocate of over 22 years, recommended Hollandia Lactose Free Milk for patients who experience symptoms such as bloating, diarrhoea, nausea, cramps, stooling, and flatulence after consuming dairy products.

She said that while many Nigerians have the challenge of lactose intolerance, the inability of the body to digest lactose, the sugar present in milk, most consumers are unable to connect the symptoms they experience after consuming dairy products to lactose intolerance.

“If you have lactose intolerance, even a small quantity of milk may trigger digestive distress with symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Those who are aware of this condition may avoid milk altogether thereby losing out on the beneficial nutrients contained in milks such as calcium, proteins, and vitamins which their bodies need. Hollandia Lactose Free Milk is an easy solution that could help eliminate many of the unpleasant symptoms of milk consumption,” she said.

She encouraged members of the ACPN and NMA to help spread the word on the challenge of lactose intolerance and recommend Hollandia Lactose Free Milk to patients who have been diagnosed with lactose sensitivity or lactose intolerance.

RELATED NEWS