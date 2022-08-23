Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has challenged Delta youths to hold him responsible for their empowerment if the APC government fails to empower them.

Osanebi who made the vow in a meeting on Tuesday with youth leaders from the 25 Local Government areas of the state, assured that the incoming government of Senator Ovie-Omo-Agege, would be youth centred, adding that youths would be appointed in strategic positions.

Osanebi thereafter charged the youths to work tirelessly in their various clans and communities ensuring total victory for the APC and all their candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The youths who expressed their satisfaction with the candidature of Senator Ovie-Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, agreed to return back home to work for the victory of the party.

They later inaugurated the youth campaign organisation for the APC in Delta State and the various local government areas of the state.

The APC youth campaign organisation is headed by Prince Stanley Oritsemolebi Emiko, others include Hon. Chukwutem Nwogor as Deputy Director General 1, Comr Umukoro Efemena as Deputy Director General 2, Marcus Enudi and Idi Presley as Secretary.

Various local government and ward excos were also inaugurated with a charge to deliver the APC across board.

High point of the meeting was a vote of confidence passed on Senator Ovie-Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi. The motion for the confidence vote was moved by Idi Presley and was unanimously supported.

