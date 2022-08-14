The Life Coaches Association of Nigeria ,LCAN, Nigeria has inaugurated Managing Partner at GLG Communications, Omawumi Ogbe, as its first female President.

The hybrid inauguration ceremony was held on on July 31, 2022, in Lekki, Lagos.

In a statement released by LCAN, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr Lanre Olusola, said the election, which led to the emergence of its first female president and also resulted in 71 percent of women being voted into executive and leadership positions “reflect inclusivity, diversity and the all-encompassing, robustness and the forward-thinking nature of LCAN.”

Olusola painted a powerful picture of the future of LCAN, adding that:“LCAN is being positioned as a global brand with accredited members across Nigeria and Africa.”

“Ours is an association that adheres to global ethics and standards and will collaborate with existing coaching certification academies in Nigeria and Africa to standardise their content and the practice of their graduate coaches,” he added.

Ogbe succeeds immediate past President, Enahoro Okhae, who successfully piloted the association’s affairs in the last four years.

Before she was elected President, Ogbe had previously served as the Head of PR, Branding and Social Media of LCAN. She also brings on board years of robust industry experience, spanning an array of certifications in Coaching, Neuro-Linguistic Programming ,NLP, Emotional Freedom Techniques ,EFT, Emotional Intelligence and more.

In her acceptance speech, she noted that the new administration would focus on four cardinal goals: Inclusiveness, Growth and Development of LCAN, Improved welfare for members, Increased numbers in membership and a significant increase in the association’s finances.

“This new exco will work as a unified team to improve upon the collective achievements of past leaders. We have a defined agenda to solidify LCAN’s indispensable role in growth, nation-building and transformation, as well as an environment for members to thrive in their individual practices.”

She also noted that the new executive committee will seek to bring LCAN to national and continental consciousness and will be a body that members will be proud to associate with.

Omawumi Ogbe is an accomplished Public Relations and Communications Expert. The TEDx speaker holds a postgraduate degree in Media and Communications from the prestigious Pan Atlantic University ,Lagos Business School, and a B.Sc in Applied Microbiology and Brewing from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

In March 2019, she was honoured with the Coaching Icon Award for her work in coaching and media, having consistently worked behind the scenes over the years to push the coaching narrative in Nigeria. In 2022, she was named by Leading Ladies Africa as one of 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria and by The Richer Woman Inc as one of 100 most impactful women contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ,SDGs.

RELATED NEWS