Henss Foundation Earmarks 100 million naira to assist widows, Youths in Cross River

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

As part of plans to improve the living standard of CrossRiverians and Nigerians at large a non-profit organization domiciled in Calabar, Henss Charity Foundation has earmarked 100 million naira for various programmes it plans to execute for Young people, widows and the vulnerable.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation , Okoho Effiom Etim who initiated the organisation in memory of his late father ,Chief Henry Etim popularly known as “HENSS” revealed that the foundation would make sure that every orphanage in Cross River would be a major beneficiary of their programmes including widows and young people.

Mr Etim made the revelation yesterday when the Foundation visited and also donated house hold items , including food , household items , diapers amongst other items to Motherless Babies domitory, Uwanse, Calabar South LGA as part of activities to mark the commencement of operations of Henss Charity Foundation in Nigeria and also mark the first anniversary of his father’s passing.

He also revealed that the Foundation which has already earmarked 100 million naira for the execution of various schemes including Orphanages support programme, Widows support programme as well as youth support schemes including self improving centre ( Skills acquisition ) amongst other.

Speaking further, the BOT Chairman said they also have plans of establishing a radio station that will sensitise , educate and empower the poor all In a bid to support them contribute Thier meaningful quota to the growth and development of the society.

His words :” As part of our operations since this is the first day of operation we decided to reach out to Motherless baby home at Uwanse .

“Subsequently we are going to put every orphanage in the state under our support programme , we have collected data and still gathering more to ensure that both private and government owned homes are captured , this is to allow us understand the areas they need support and help meet their felt , peculiar needs.

“We are thinking of ways to do more , as we commence operations in Nigeria today , I will take part in strategy ,drafting and more , but we already have 100 million to be spread for the programmes we would be executing in 10 years.

“We hope to be able to attracts partners around the world but firstly we also hope to collaborate with the Cross River state government and other well meaning organisations,” he said.

Speaking further , Etim explained that his late father , who preferred to be more discreet with his style of philanthropy was an astute business who never hesitate to help at every given time adding that , Chief Henry Etim set a high standard in the of reaching and hopes the Foundation established in his memory achieve greater things.

“We want to help the poor , young people , widows, we want to support anyone who can’t stand on their own so as to empower them to make meaningful contribution to the society.

“Young people for instance ,will have a self improving centre where they can learn skills and get some form of start up funds to begin whatever we have taught them.

“Our radio station will enlighten and expose our esteemed listeners to a whole new world of possibilities in business , entrepreneurship and so on , by giving them information they need to succeed as well as break even in any sphere of life,” he stated.

On her part , the Director of Programmes, Henss Charity Foundation , Mina Obeten described the foundation as one of a kind , adding that their operations will be strategic and specific because a lot of research had gone into their creative stage so they are certain about the areas their intervention would be most needed .

“We are different from the regular foundations , this is purely humanitarian , we intend to reach every orphanage in Cross River and even beyond.

“Youths and widows including every vulnerable person in Cross River is not left out ,with time we will spread our tentacles , we have all that planned out already.

“Our visit to Motherless Babies domitory , Uwanse is part of activities to mark the commencement of our operations, that is why we decide to donate to them. In the nearest future we shall have all of them( orphanages) in the state under our support programme.

“Young people who need support won’t be left out from training , skill acquisition and start up funds , while widows will also be empowered , we have it all planned out , we believe that partnership with various organizations including government both at the state and federal level will make the job easier,, international organizations are not also left out ” she said .

Responding , the Welfare Officer II in charge of Motherless Babies domitory, Uwanse, Mrs Udin Amatey lauded the foundation while reeling out various challenges bedeviling the the home.

Mrs Amatey who described the gesture by Henss Charity foundation as laudable appealed for the home to be “lighted up with power as they suffer serious power outage noting that they also needed a vehicle for easy movement especially during emergencies as the home houses a lot of persons , Including adults ,children with special needs.

