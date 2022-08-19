By Chijioke Nwankpa

PORT HARCOURT – GIFT Health Plus, a United States (US) based Non Profit Organization says it prioritises good health to prisoners because of far reaching implications prison health has for public health.

Executive Director of the charity health providers, Dr. Chamberlain Nwanne, highlighted the group’s concern Friday at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, Rivers state, where Gift Health Plus provided eye care, over 250 reading glasses, basic health screening and medicines in free health outreach to inmates and staff.

Dr. Nwanne stated, “We subscribe to the notions that basic healthcare is a fundamental human right. And because most prisoners will return to the society as sick, or as healthy as the society makes them while they are incarcerated.

“Prison health is public health, with far reaching public health implications. As such, our prison outreach focuses on direct care to inmates at regularly scheduled visits, to augment the services provided at the detention centres”.

The goodwill was part of the NGO’s outreach to augment services provided at the detention centre, in patrneship with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Nigerian Correctional Service.

Executive Secretary, NHRC, Chief Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, Spoke emphasised that, “Right to health is one of the focal areas of the commission with the goal to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being of all, at all times”.

He commended Gift Health Plus Incorporated team and urged them to continue to offer health care to the vulnerable populations and treat detained inmates with compassion, empathy and professionalism.

