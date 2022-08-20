From left. Sales Director Hayat Kimya Nig.; Motayo Latunji, outgoing MD/GM Hayat Kimya Nig. Doruk Emiroglu, Marketing manager Hayat Kimya Nig.; Roseline Abaronye, Current MD/GM Hayat Kimya nig. Celik Basdemir

Hayat Kimya, one of the world’s leading household and sanitary pad manufacturers, launches one of its kind, Molped with Anti-Bacterial Protection Sanitary Pad in Nigeria.

The firm, said that the post-pandemic shift to hygienic, clean and healthy lifestyle necessitated the introduction of eco- friendly baby diaper and sanitary pad, Bebem Natural essence and Molped sanitary pad.

Speaking at the unveiling of the product in Lagos, the Managing Director, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Doruk Emiroglu, emphasised that the brand’s commitment to focus on customer satisfaction necessitated the introduction of the product into the market.According to him, the company considered the high importance Nigerians and the world in general placed on hygiene and cleanliness since the pandemic.

He said, “The increasing demand by consumers for more sustainable lifestyle choices informed our decision to launch the Bebem with natural essence baby diaper in the Nigerian market. The diaper, which is made with an extract from bamboo fibre and high-quality organic cotton extract, is eco-friendly and assures quality protection of the child.”

He also said that the new addition of the Molped with antibacterial protection, also emphasised the brand’s commitment to forward thinking and solution-oriented products for its customers.

“Molped with antibacterial protection sanitary pad provides a comfortable cotton soft experience with upto100% leak protection, with the antibacterial green layer ensuring hygiene protection by limiting the formation of bacteria on menstrual days.

“We at Hayat Kimya are focused on innovation and development. The importance of health and wellness especially in these trying times cannot be over-emphasised. This informed knowledge influenced our decision to launch the Molped with antibacterial protection in the Nigerian market”.

Emiroglu however said that Hayat Kimya is excited about expanding its product offerings in Nigeria and committed to ensuring the production of innovative and result driven consumer goods across the country.In the same vein, the Marketing Manager, Bebem Diaper, Roseline Abaraonye, said that the diaper is the first diaper to be eco-friendly in Nigeria and to be made from bamboo.

She further said that her company will continue to introduce innovative products into the nation’s market.According to Abaraonye, we have a lot of good plans for Nigerians.

“We are having very first diaper made from bamboo and first organic pad. That is a huge investment in Nigeria and it also generated employment. We are here to stay and we will do our best to invest in innovative products in Nigeria.

“We are a leading baby diaper producer in Nigeria. We noticed a wide space and understand that due to the pandemic, people tend to shift to eco-friendly products.

“This is eco-friendly and made from bamboo, fibre and organic setting. We have tested it and the feedback is positive”.

Hayat Kimya is excited about expanding its product offerings in Nigeria and is committed to ensuring the production of innovative and result driven consumer goods across the country.

The Molped with Antibacterial Protection is available in all sizes and can be purchased in all retail stores nationwide & online.

