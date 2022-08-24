By Biodun Busari

Renowned Nollywood actress and Lagos state deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele’s estranged husband, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz celebrated her 45th birthday on Wednesday.

Bello and Akindele got married in 2016 but the Nigerian songwriter announced their separation via a post on his verified Instagram on June 30, putting an end to their six years of marriage.

The following month, the actress widely known as Jenifa was unveiled as the running mate to Lagos state PDP governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran Jandor.

The actress’ marital issues and recent political ambition have generated reactions in the media space.

As multiple-award-winning Akindele celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, JJC Skillz joined in celebrating her as he took to his Instagram to send her warm wishes.

“Happy birthday my darling mama Ibeji. I pray our children embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations. Today is your day, celebrate and live to the fullest. Long life and prosperity,” JJC Skillz said.

Below is the video link JJC Skillz posted for Funke Akindele.

Also, Akindele’s cronies in the film industry have sent her birthday wishes through their Instagram handles.

Eniola Badmus who was in her Omo Ghetto film series said, “Happy birthday Lafunky. It is a special day for someone who is now 45-year-old. May this day give you enough reasons to stay cheerful. Hippy!”

In her own wishes, Iyabo Ojo posted, “Fly high birthday girl. More blessings, more success and more wins. Happy birthday, mate.”