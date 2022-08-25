.

We can’t be homeless in our Grandfathers land, Relocate us before Demolition, Original Inhabitants to FCTA

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

Amnesty International and the Original Inhabitants of the nation’s capital, Abuja in Dubaidna, Durumi 3 Village have called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA to as a matter of urgency put a halt to plans for further Demolition of the area.

The indigenes who lamented that they cannot be homeless in their native land where their great grand, great and fathers live, died and buried, said that if there must be demolition for matters of national interest, they must first be relocated and compensated for the trauma and pains.

According to them, they were baffled when the Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority, FCDA came into the community with heavily armed military men, the police and pulled some structures, thereby making them homeless,with continued hardship on the women, children and parents in general.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Country Director of Amnesty International, Nigeria, Mrs Osai Ojigbo urged that FCTA to cease all forms of harassment and intimidation on the community; guarantee access to effective redress including adequate compensation for all those whose structures have been demolished as well as consider all feasible alternatives to evictions in genuine consultation with all affected people.

The Amnesty International Country Director was flanked at the briefing by the Spokesperson of the Community, Michael Kpatuba; the Woman leader, Paulina Tella; the Youth Leader, Philip Baba and the Madaki, Ismaila Gandaba.

The Amnesty and the Community are praying that the FCTA should conduct an Eviction Impact Assessment once an eviction is proposed and ensure that any person affected by a proposed eviction is served adequate written notice within a reasonable time.

They have also asked the FCTA to ” Provide appropriate resettlement and adequate compensation for all affected persons, in the case where community members agree to vacate their land. The right of affected persons to full and prior informed consent regarding relocation must be guaranteed. Government must provide all necessary amenities, including health centers, portable water, electricity, market, habitable houses, chief’s palace, places of worship, cemetery, good road network and schools.”

The Joint Statement signed by Amnesty International Nigeria and Dubaidna Durumi 3 Village read, “At about 9 AM on Wednesday 17 August 2022. staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Development Control, personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police and some other security agencies drove into Dubaidna Durumi 3 community with payloader vehicles and demolished about a hundred structures, including houses, markets, church and mosque. Personnel of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police tear-gassed and physically assaulted residents Some residents sustained injuries and several children were exposed to tear gas, resulting in two children fainting

“The justification given for the demolitions by the FCTA Department of Development Control is the high level of insecurity and the assumption that some communities might be harboring criminals Inflicting collective punishment on all the residents of a community by way of forced evictions is unconstitutional and against human rights laws and standards. Section 36(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provides that every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed to be innocent until he is proven guilty. In the case where anyone is suspected to have committed a crime, due process of the law must be followed. This includes an impartial and thorough investigation, prosecution in fair trials and punishment known to law.

“Furthermore, there have been ceaseless intimidation on the community by real-estate developers who claim that the long-standing indigenous village of Durumi 3 have been allocated to them. The pressure to vacate their ancestral land that has existed for about a century even before the establishment of the Federal Capital Territory, persists. This is despite the lack of genuine consultations by government and real-estate developers with the indigenous inhabitants of the community. No resettlement plans nor compensation have been put in place. In May 2022, the FCTA Department of Development Control accompanied by heavily armed policemen, soldiers and other security agents, marked several buildings in the community for demolition without adequate notice. Community members were subjected to harassment and assault by security agents. Two community members were shot Community members continue to live under fear, as the FCTA Department of Development Control have threatened to return to demolish all structures including hundreds of houses sheltering thousands of families

“The forced eviction of 17 August 2022 has rendered some community members homeless and several without livelihoods. Forced evictions constitute gross violations of a range of internationally recognized human rights, including the right to adequate housing and the human rights of indigenous people. Forced evictions also expose people to other human rights violations, including of the nights to food, water, health, education, work, and freedom from cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.

“As a state party to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the Nigerian government has an obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the right to adequate housing including by refraining from and preventing forced evictions. According to international human rights law, evictions may only be carried out as a last resort once all other feasible alternatives to eviction have been explored and appropriate procedural safeguards have been put in place. Such procedural safeguards include provision of adequate notice, opportunities for genuine consultations and access to legal remedies Governments must also ensure that no one is rendered homeless or vulnerable to the violation of other human rights as a result of eviction. In cases where evictions may be justifiable, it is incumbent upon the relevant authorities to ensure that they are carried out in a manner warranted by law, and which is compatible with international human rights laws and standards.

“United Nations Basic Principles and Guidelines on Development-Based Evictions and Displacement provide that all persons have the night to resettlement, which includes the right to alternative land of better or equal quality and housing that must satisfy the criteria for adequacy. accessibility, affordability, habitability, security of tenure, cultural adequacy, suitability of location, and access to essential services such as healthcare and education. It further provides that no resettlement shall take place until such time as a comprehensive resettlement policy consistent with the guidelines and internationally recognized human rights principles is in place.”

