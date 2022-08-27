By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool were the biggest winners on Saturday afternoon with a 9-0 annhiliation of AFC Bournemouth at Anfield – their widest wining margin in the league.

A brace from Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino, then a goal each from Alexander Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Harvey Eliot and Fabio Carvalho plus an own goal from Chris Mempham completed the drubbing.

Erling Haaland scooped his first hat-trick for Manchester City during their 4-2 thrubbing of Crystal Palace.

City, going into the halftime, were two goals down but the comeback got launched when Bernardo Silva found the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

Chelsea, on the other hand, survived a first-half scare when youngster Conor Gallagher picked up two yellow cards and was consequently shown the red in the 28th minute to go ahead and defeat the Foxes from Leicester by 2-1.

A brace from Raheem Sterling ensured that Harvey Barnes 64th minute goal for Leicester does not do tamper with their three points.

In the other games, Brighton pipped Leeds United 1-0 with Brentford and Everton settling for a 1-1 draw.

