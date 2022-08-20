Global Peace Ambassador and world-renowned humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has arrived in Nigeria for the Culture Festival, a global event themed Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm.

The Festival aims to build a compassionate and harmonious society by connecting Nigerians together through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue. Previous editions were held at Global level that was attended by Presidents, Prime Ministers, Diplomats, Dignitaries, Spiritual Leaders, Social Activists, Artists, and people of all races, religions, and political stances together in the spirit of global unity and vibrant celebration.

Set to be hosted at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos 19 – 22 August, 2022, the event will also mark the 41st anniversary of the Art of Living Foundation. The Foundation is the world’s largest holistic wellness and humanitarian organisation, with the single motive to create a stress-free and violence-free society through fostering individual well-being and societal development.

Over the next few days, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar will also meet with several dignitaries, personalities, including key representatives in the business community, which is aimed at initiating dialogue with local stakeholders to explore avenues of bringing peace.

Leveraging local initiatives such as ‘I Meditate Africa’ and ‘Voice of Africa’, Art of Living has reached over 2.3 million Africans and united 22 African countries through peace campaigns. The Foundation has been teaching Happiness and Youth Leadership Training Programs in Nigeria for more than 10 years, and has impacted thousands of people in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu, and Delta States.

