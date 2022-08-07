Suspected terrorist’s, Sunday morning killed two vigilantes and abducted several residents including a newly wedded couple from Shola Quarters located in Katsina metropolis.

Shola Quarters is located behind the former Katsina Federal Medical Center now Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Teaching Hospital.

According to a source who does not wish to be named, the assailants stormed the area around 1:00 a.m and operated till about 2:30 a.m unhindered before the vigilantes came to the rescue but eventually lost two of their members after being overpowered by the bandits in a fierce gun duel that force them to retreat.

Concerning the newly married couple, Vanguard learnt from one of their cousin identified as Usman Masanawa that the husband, Yusuf Bishir, notified him of their predicament but there was nothing much he could do.

Masanawa disclosed that the hoodlums in the bid to gain access into the new couples apartment, had to smash the wall of their building.

He added that aside from the wounded vigilante members, scores of residents were also kidnapped while those injured in the attack are receiving treatment at the teaching hospital.

