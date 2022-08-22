By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Gunmen late Sunday evening attacked an hotel in Ilorin, killing the owner,Mr Kayode Akinyemi, and seriously injured his manager,one Emmanuel Olushila Ojo.

Also a friend of the hotelier who was at the scene of the incident was abducted.

The hotel,by name “16Hour Hotel” was located 16 Alomilaya Ganmo in the outskirt of Ilorin,Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

At press time, the police is yet to make any arrest over the incident or recover the abducted friend of the late hotelier.

Spokesman of Kwara State police command Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident in a press statement made available to journalists, Monday afternoon.

The starement reads,”A group of gun men invaded a hotel named 16 HOUR hotel, Alomilaya area of Ganmo, Ilorin, shot indiscriminately, killing the owner of the hotel, one Kayode Akinyemi ‘m’ aged 47years,while his manager named Emmanuel Olushila Ojo ‘m’ was seriously injured and presently recieving treatment at the general hospital Ilorin. One of the friends of the owner of the hotel, one Ori ‘m’ who was with him on the day of incident was abducted.

It added that,”The Command’s Tactical teams in conjunction with vigilante and hunters have since been mobilized to the scene to comb the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the hoodlums, while the corpse of the victim has been deposited in the general hospital mortuary for athopsy.”

The statement further said that,”The Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Tuesday and psc(+) has declared a total lockdown of the area and a result-oriented manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous act, adding that enough was enough for the criminals, as stringent security action is already emplaced to checkmate the activities of the criminal elements in the state.”

