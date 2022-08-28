.

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the killing of Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, owner of Galaxy Hotel and two others in Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area.

Police Spokesman in the state, SP Chris Anyanwu made the confirmation in an interview with newsmen in Abakiliki on Sunday.

He said that although the command was aware of the incident, it had yet to get full details of it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that some yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked the hotel on Thursday night.

A resident of the area, Mr Igwe Nwokorie told NAN that the gunmen came on a motorbike.

”They came with arms and entered into the hotel, and then we started hearing gunshots from there.

”Three persons including the owner of the hotel were found dead after the attack,” he said.

