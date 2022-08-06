By Emmanuel Iheaka

Gunmen, Friday night, attacked the Agwa Police Divisional Headquarters, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, killing four cops.

The gunmen also set abaze the station, while two suspects in detention were said to have escaped.

A source said they shot sporadically upon storming the station and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices which left the station in flames.

State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.

Abattam submitted that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, had visited the area to have an on-the-spot assessment and to boost the confidence of the police men.

“On 05/8/2022 at about 2300 hours , hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) attacked Agwa Police Station in their numbers. The hoodlums who came in two vehicles and a tipper, shooting sporadically, used a tipper vehicle in forcing the gate open to gain entrance into the station, throwing Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDS) and petrol bombs .

“The police operatives of the division joined by the Command’s Tactical Teams gave the hoodlums a stiff resistance, engaging them in a gun duel. The hoodlums who were fatally hit with alot of casualty on their side, retreated, escaping in their vehicles.

“The fire which affected a parked private car and some motorcycles was later put off, preventing it from causing more damages. Fortunately, the building was not affected. In the attack, two suspects in custody escaped, four police officers gallantly paid the supreme price, while one rifle is yet to be recovered . Meanwhile, the area has been fortified with enough police operatives .

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde psc(+) , who went to the scene on confidence building patrol and on the spot accessement of the incident, visited the Eze of the Community, HRH Eze (Dr) I. O Asor (fcin) in his Palace where he assured him and members of his community of the Command’s commitment in ensuring that peace is restored and the Command will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law”, he stated.

RELATED NEWS