Gunmen on Sunday kidnapped four Catholic church Reverend sisters.

A statement issued by The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate) disclosed that the women of God were abducted at the Okigwe-Umulolo area of the expressway.

Sister Zita Ihedoro, the Secretary-General of the religious body, asked all religious faithful to pray for the quick and safe return of the victims.

The statement which was tagged “sad news” read, “sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu are kidnapped.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, it is with great pain that we bring to your notice the kidnapping of four of our sisters mentioned above.

“The sad event of their abduction occurred around Okigwe-Umulolo area this morning shortly after the sisters were on their way to thanksgiving mass of our sister.

“We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release. May Jesus the savior listen to our prayers and may our mother Mary intercede for the unconditional release of our dear sisters.”

RELATED NEWS