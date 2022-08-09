.

By Biodun Busari

A popular controversial Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi, has lamented that there is no social justice in the country, adding that there was breakdown of power at all levels of government.

The cleric berated Nigerian politicians for flying personal jets while the majority of the population remain poor.

Gumi revealed this in the state of the nation broadcast as published by Channels TV on Tuesday.

The Islamic cleric said: “We have made available for whoever has any ambition or interest in our country ready ‘soldiers’ he can conscript.

“So why do we leave our children uneducated? Why is not education for everybody? Why do we leave our population poor?

“Some Nigerians are riding private jets when some Nigerians don’t know where to put their children in school.

“On the social justice, if you go to the court system, justice is not there. There is a portent cutdown of power.

“What I mean by power; the firebrick of power is broken down whether at the federal, the state or local government. So children are there to be used by anybody.”

