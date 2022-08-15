By Tony Ubani

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, Engr Habu Gumel has praised the efforts of Nigerian athletes at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after they won 35 medals to become the number one African nation on the Commonwealth Games medal.

Gumel lauded the country’s athletes, coaches and support staff after the nation became the first African Nation on the medals log of the Commonwealth Games with 12 Gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals, the highest in Nigeria’s 15th appearances at the Games(1994 in Victoria with 37 medals(11-13-13) and Glasgow 2014(11-11-14).

”This is the most remarkable outing in terms of Gold medals which are 12. We’re very proud of the efforts of the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare who worked tirelessly with the NOC to ensure the best welfare packages for the athletes”, Gumel, a member of International Olympic Committee said.

Team Nigeria reached the landmark with all 12 Gold medals won by Nigerian women athletes. NOC Scribe, Banji Oladapo also hailed the women as ”Amazons”, saluting their courage, strength and discipline in ensuring that Nigeria’s Green White Green flag fluttered in the sky.

”Nigeria has a very long and proud sporting history of women doing well in sports. We salute their gallantry and also salute the efforts of the men and those who could not get a medal. Team Nigeria displayed great sportsmanship in Birmingham and for that, we are proud of them”, Oladapo said.

He noted that the NOC would continue to work assiduously with the Sports Ministry to ensure that Nigerian athletes were not left out in scholarship program of the International Olympic Committee.

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, had revealed that the two Nigerian athletes who excelled at World Athletics Championships, Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, with 12 other top athletes were on the sponsorship of the Olympic body.

“We have 14 of our notable Grade A athletes on this scheme and we have never failed to give them their training and school grants”.

RELATED NEWS