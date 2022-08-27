By Dennis Agbo

The tussle over who emerged as the authentic Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu state, on Saturday, disrupted a solidarity rally organized in the state in support of the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The Party’s National Vice Chairman, Dr Ayo Olorunfemi, however said that the matter was before a court of competent jurisdiction, assuring that the party would do the needful whenever a judgment is delivered on the matter.

Olorunfemi urged people of southeast to do all withinin their power to support Obi, stressing that he was the best presidential candidate that can fix Nigeria among the candidates of other political parties.

He said that Nigeria’s healing was about to become permanent and that the thrust of that healing is Peter Obi.

“Today peace has eluded the north because one man wanted to rule at all cost in 2015 . They could not manage the bandits they imported but in Peter Obi, we are sure the country is secured,” Olorunfemi said.

Rift erupted at the venue of the rally when the brochures for the rally had Chief Everest Nnaji as the Governorship candidate of the Labour Party against the notion in the state that Hon. Chijioke Edeoga was the candidate.

The rally was organized by the Nnaji faction of the party in the state, under the aegis of ‘Charity begins at home’ mantra, but the Edeoga group filled the venue in anticipation that the Edeoga candidacy was being hijacked.

Supporters of Edeoga however rose in protest with chants that Edeoga was their candidate. Activities were stood down for over forty minutes as the supporters refused to beat a retreat, insisting that nothing would take place until the anomaly was redressed.

It took the intervention of security officials and other party leaders at the venue to placate the supporters, who moved in their number out of the hall to continue their protest outside.

When normalcy returned, leaders of the party at the venue expressed shock with the behavior of the supporters, insisting that the event was organized to shore support for Obi and Datti and not for an endorsement of any governorship candidate.

They stated that the issue of the governorship ticket was not yet settled, adding that as responsible leadership they would do all in their power to give the state a formidable candidate for the election.

The walk which attracted young and old who dressed in various T-shirts with caps with bold inscription “Obi-dients” commenced peacefully at the Michael Okpara square to the Kobb event centre, Polo Park, where leaders of the party addressed the supporters.

