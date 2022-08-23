..Holds inaugural meeting

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A group, under the umbrella of Nigeria for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NBAT, has called on Nigerians, particularly, youths in Lagos to vote massively for the realization of the ambition of All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s next President in 2023 poll.

The group made the call during its inaugural meeting at the weekend, across all the three senatorial districts in Lagos State with huge turn out from supporters of the initiative.

The inaugural meeting which took place across the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs, and 37 Local Council Development Areas, was attended by the State Executives and the LGAs/LCDAs Coordinators.

Addressing participants during the inauguration, State Coordinator of the BAT, solidarity and mobilization group, Lagos State Chapter, Dr. Oyeyemi Ayoola, said that the group which has been replicated across other states in the country and Abuja is to come together and mobilize the people at the grassroot to come out en masse and vote for Tinubu, a candidate with wide acceptability in all the geo political zones of the country.

She stressed the need for the state chapter of the group to be ahead of other states considering the fact that the APC presidential candidate is not just a Lagosian but a former Governor of the state with several achievements to his credit for two consecutive terms.

Ayoola stated further “Residents who have witnessed the leadership style of Tinubu knows that come 2023, his government will bring about all-round development to our Nation.”

Dr. Babajide Jabita, the state Organizing Secretary for the group, while addressing the participants at Lagos Island Local Government, urged the members to prevail on all residents of the state, especially those who have relatives in other states so that they can also canvass support for BAT among their respective kinsmen.

Jabita said, “The track record of BAT makes it easy to sell his candidature to everyone using his past landmark achievements.

“Participants at the meeting include; Ward members, Artisans, CDAs, youth, market men and women who promised to encourage the voting population in Lagos State who have registered to go and collect their Permanent Voter Card, PVCs and vote for our leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next general elections,” he stated.

