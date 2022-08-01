.

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

ASABA— A group, Niger-Delta United Congress, NDUC, weekend, called on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Umana, to speed up action on the inauguration of the governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, subsequent to President Muhammadu Buhari’s newest pledge to the effect, last Thursday.

NDUC in a statement by the president, Ebizomor Brisibe, and secretary, Edem Archibong, said: “Following President Buhari’s re-commitment to inaugurate NDDC’s board, we affirm that our demand and that of other genuine stakeholders in the region is for an end to the illegal sole administratorship at the NDDC and inauguration of the NDDC governing board without further delay.

“We, therefore, urge Umana, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, to urgently implement the inauguration of the board and management of the commission, in compliance with the law to ensure that the nine constituent states of the region will have fair and equitable representation in the commission in line with the Act of the National Assembly 2000, which brought the interventionist agency into existence and made it mandatory for the President to appoint a board and management for the commission, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“The minister should note that the preservation of a sole administrator or an interim administration in the management of the commission is not only a breach of the NDDC Act 2000, but a demonstration of impunity and affront on the long-deprived people of the region.

