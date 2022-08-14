Big Brother Naija season seven housemate, Phyna told Biggie during her Sunday Diary session that she never snatched Groovy from Amaka, stating that she talked to him about Amaka but that he said he likes her and not Amaka.

See Video Below:

Recall that Amaka had accused her best friend in the house, Phyna of snatching Groovy from her.

Groovy’s former lover Beauty was disqualified from the show last Sunday and Amaka opened up to Phyna about her feelings for Groovy.

Meanwhile, Groovy, who in no doubt is one of the hottest male housemates this season, admitted his feelings for Chiomzy on Saturday barely a week after his ex-lover, Beauty Tukura was disqualified.

