Sola Giwa at a stakeholders’ meeting on Apapa gridlock at NPA, Tin-Can Island Port on Monday

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has called on residents and motorists along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway of the state, on the need to be patient over the on- going rehabilitation of the road, assuring that the project will be completed in the next two months.

This came as motorists on Monday, around Sanya to Second Rainbow, got stranded in traffic gridlock for several hours due to the on-going rehabilitation work in the axis which expanded to Tin-Can Island Port.

Sanwo-Olu, gave the assurance, through his Special Adviser on Transportation, Sola Giwa, while speaking with newsmen, after an inspection tour and on the spot assessment of the project.

Sanwo-Olu’s aide had earlier met with Managers of Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, representatives of Messer Hi-Tech contractor, truck operators and stakeholders, at a crucial meeting bothering on Apapa traffic issues and road construction, held at NPA Tincan Island, Apapa Office.

The state government assured residents and operators that it would not relent in its efforts to eradicate gridlock on the Mile2-Tincan axis

At the inspection of the Mile 2- Tincan section of the Apapa /Oshodi Expressway, Sanwo-Olu explained that despite the success recorded in managing traffic flow in and out of Apapa Port, which is pronounced at the other-side of Apapa Port, “Area B” Command, stressed, “the state government is trying to resolve the challenges plaguing the ongoing construction of the Mile2- Tincan axis. I can assure that full work will be completed latest by the end of October for public.”

Also speaking on his capacity, Giwa explained that the concerns of the truckers and the construction company, Hi-tech, have been well noted by the traffic management enforcement team, adding that they will be engaged to create and implement a lasting solution to reduce the gridlock on the lane inbound Tincan Port.

“While we implore motorists and residents to be patient as we are committed to delivering the project on schedule, Sanwo-Olu led administration will continue engagements with all stakeholders to ensure cooperation and speed in rounding up construction of the port access roads and ensuring seamless movement in and out of Apapa and its environs.”

The Special adviser reiterated that Okada operations is still prohibited at Apapa despite recalcitrant riders seen flouting the ban and assured that the penalties will be meted out accordingly by the security formations charged with enforcing the ban across the 10 Local Government areas of the State.

Also, Hi-Tech, Mr. Willie Barkhuisen declared that with the support of the State Government, the company will complete rehabilitation works along the Mile-2- Tincan axis in two months.

The General Manager Engineering, Dangote Group, represented by Engr. Akinsanya Bolaji, lauded the Lagos State Government for its dedication and support in ensuring that the rehabilitation of the Port access roads is completed in record time.

He assured that the Dangote Group will remain supportive towards bettering port operations.

The Port Manager, Nigerian Port Authority, Jubril Bubba, Director Operations Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Mr. Peter, Port Manager Hi- Tech, Willie Barkhusien and his team were also present at the inspection exercise on the Mile2-Tincan axis.

Meanwhile, motorists have called on the state government to come to the aid of the public as they lamented over their plight of plying the axis.

“We are really suffering on this Oshodi-Apapa Expressway because of the road recoonstruction on going. We want the relevant authorities and Sanwo-Olu, to direct the contractor on the need to expedite action in completing the work as soon as possible to give necessary relief on the axis,” Habib Sulaimon, a truck driver pleaded.

