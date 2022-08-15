.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Greenfield University Kaduna has conducted it’s maiden matriculation ceremony in the City Campus at Umueri Road in Kudenda after the unfortunate incidence which bandits kidnapped and killed some of the students.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Simon Daniel while welcoming both students and parents to the occasion, reiterated the determination of the Management of the University as led by its founder and Pro Chancellor, Engr/ Chief Simon Ifedora Nwakacha to make the institution a citadel of learning combining both modern cutting edge technology with conventional learning skills. .

The Vice Chancellor went further to ask the students to consider themselves lucky to have gained admission to the University.

Professor Daniel said that the entire staff and management of Greenfield

University are determined to uphold, protect and ensure the peaceful stay of all students in the University.

