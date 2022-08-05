The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Adamawa counterpart Fintiri, Niger governor, Sani Bello, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo Statehave made the nomination list of the 2022 Democracy Heroes Award Africa.

They will all be honoured at the 2022 edition of the award as Heroes of Democracy after emerging winners in an online poll.

The theme of the 2022 Democracy Heroes Award Africa is “Sustaining Democracy Through Peaceful Electioneering”.

The event which will take place on August 18, 2022 at Transcorp Hilton hotel Abuja is packaged and powered by FDN Projects. The 2022 edition of this award will mark its tenth anniversary.

