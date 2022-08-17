.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has promised to give more support to private-public partnerships for the empowerment of more Imo State youths.

Governor Uzodimma made the promise at the Coca-Cola Hellenic Group Youth Empowerment Workshop in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The Governor commended the Management and Staff of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Group for identifying the need to partner with Imo State Government in complementing the Shared Prosperity programs for training our youths in various entrepreneurial skills.

“Private sector partnership with Governments is the only viable means to achieving job creation for all,” the Governor added.

Speaking earlier, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director at Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, Mr. Ekuma Eze, commended the Governor for his support and most importantly, the enabling environment and ease of doing business in the State.

He disclosed that the company has started an expansion project in the plant located in the State having invested millions, to employ more Imo indigenes as a result of the enabling environment created by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

