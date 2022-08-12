.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has sent his hearty congratulations to Akwa Ibom Youths on the occasion of the International Youth Day, 2022 and has also lauded young Master Valour Mbre Inyang for achieving academic excellence of monumental proportions.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Media, Ekerete Udoh, the Governor lauded the youths for maintaining the peace, internalising of a new mindset predicated on the dakkada philosophy and for showing love and fidelity to the larger Akwa Ibom causes.

“ Let me on behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, celebrate you, our resourceful youths on the occasion of the International Youth Day, 2022.

“You have been great partners in the continuous story of our rising profile in the nation and indeed the world. You have worked with us, to maintain peace, and shun activities that had dented our image in the past as a land of warm and hospitable people.

“You have equally bought into our dakkada philosophy of applying the works of your hands and spirit of entrepreneurship to earn a decent living. I am always heartened when I receive text messages from young men and women who have tapped into certain sectors of our economy and are achieving success through the creative applications of opportunities for growth and financial independence.

“We will continue to invest in you through capacity building and other forms of empowerment aimed at aligning your energies to the possibilities and opportunities of the 21st Century world based on ICT and other creative approaches.

“The theme of this year’s event, speaks eloquently on what lies ahead: ‘Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for all Ages.’ I urge our youths to shun anti-social tendencies, such as cultism and continue to embrace peace which is a key driver in creating a world of opportunities for all ages.”

In the same vein, Governor Udom Emmanuel, has congratulated Valour Mbre Inyang, a student of Top Faith School, Mkpatak, Essien Udim Local Government Area for scoring straight A’s in 9 subjects, while equally recording a very high JAMB score of 343.

The Governor enjoined others to emulate and be inspired by the educational achievements of the young genius maintaining that, “we will strive to leave a legacy of functional, quality and affordable educational opportunity for our children that places emphasis on technology and entrepreneurial skills development. We are determined to ensure that no child is left behind.”

.

Governor Emmanuel also congratulated Ephraim Jacob Inyangudo, a physics teacher at the Comprehensive Secondary School, Ediene, Abak, who was recently made a Fellow of Fulbright Teaching Excellent Achievement (TEA) in the United States, through the Inoyo Toro Foundation.

RELATED NEWS