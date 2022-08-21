By Ayo Onikoyi

One of Nigeria’s prolific gospel ministers, Empraiz aka “The Bishop of Praise” has commenced his tour of the United States. He is billed to perform in the States of Atlanta, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, Boston, Dallas, Minnesota and New York. The tour tagged “Omiomio US Tour” is powered by Bishop Empraiz.

According to him, “This Tour is expected to export traditional African music to the Africans in Diaspora and an international audience too. This will be done in concerts, churches and traditional events during this period. It will also involve some radio tours and studio recordings as well.”

For Empraiz, the African-American descents in the United States are a good reason to bring the tour to the country and also because African traditional music is widely accepted and embraced, especially in the United States.

“After this tour, a lot has been lined up as in 2023. We are going to have live recording concerts in Houston, Texas and Maryland in March 2023. This will feature international award-winning artists from the United States and from Nigeria as well. My new album is set to be released in May 2023 and I would also hold a live recording session in Lagos. So it’s a pack of several things planned out to ensure that the quality of our music presentation and ministrations keep getting better and millions are blessed with our artistry,” he said.

