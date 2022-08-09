President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday warned Nigerians not to allow the civil war that took place from 1967 to 1970 to repeat itself in the life of the country.

The president, who identified self-centredness as the main cause of the civil war that claimed one million lives, however submitted that Nigerians will remain Nigerians in one indivisible country.

Speaking at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience former state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), President Buhari said the self-centeredness that led to the loss of about a million lives between 1967-1970 must not be allowed to repeat itself, adding that the CPC was founded on the bedrock of patriotism and loyalty to the unity of Nigeria.

He said: “Our main objective is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are human beings. We have our weaknesses, but I can assure you that the patriotism in us is hard earned. We have gone through all the troubles from 15th of January 1966 to date. You know what I mean by this, we have killed a million of ourselves in order to keep this country together.

“I don’t think there can be any practical experience more than that. We are Nigerians. God willing, we remain Nigerians and Nigeria will remain one.

The president urged all members of defunct CPC and political leaders to always be mindful of the larger picture by working towards preserving the unity, peace and integrity of the nation.”

He also urged political leaders to stay focused and uphold the ultimate objective of promoting interest of the country, saying: “We are Nigerians. God willing, we remain Nigerians and Nigeria shall remain one.’’

President Buhari noted that the passion and zeal for improving the livelihood of Nigerians, which culminated in the creation of the political party had not dwindled, calling for more steadfastness as Nigerians.

The president thanked former chairmen of the political party, which was merged to form the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), for always highlighting the achievements of the government, admitting that some areas will surely get more attention.

“I am delighted to welcome the forum of state chairmen of the former Congress for Progressives Change to State House today. I accord great significance to this visit as it demonstrates a determination and commitment to identify with our administration.

“This visit recalls the solidarity with the successes that we have recorded in critical areas of our society. The visit also affords us the opportunity to discuss other issues of interest to the forum.

“I commend members of this forum and all members of the legacy party-CPC, for their continued dedication to the ideals of democratic governance that we all believed in.

“The doggedness with which we pursued our vision and goals that culminated into the success we recorded remain like bright stars in the history of our dear nation,’’ he added.

RELATED NEWS