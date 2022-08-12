By Gabriel Olawale

The United State Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken has identified Africa as a major key player in finding lasting solution to some of the challenges confronting the world.

Speaking in South Africa on the U.S Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa, Blinken said that it was impossible to meet todays defining challenges without African contributions and leadership.

“Sub-Saharan Africa plays a critical role in advancing global priorities to the benefit of Africans and Americans. It has one of the worlds fastest growing populations, largest free trade areas, most diverse ecosystems, and one of the largest regional voting groups in the United Nations.

“The region will factor prominently in efforts to: end the COVID-19 pandemic; tackle the climate crisis; reverse the global tide of democratic backsliding; address global food insecurity; promote gender equity and equality; strengthen an open and stable international system; shape the rules of the world on vital issues like trade, cyber, and emerging technologies; and confront the threat of terrorism, conflict, and transnational crime.

Blinken said that the new Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa, articulates Biden-Harris Administrations actions and commitments to deepen engagement and partnerships in Africa.

“The new U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa represents a reframing of Africas importance to U.S. national security interests. We will pursue four main objectives in sub-Saharan Africa: foster openness and open societies, deliver democratic and security dividends, advance pandemic recovery and economic opportunity while also support conservation, climate adaptation, and a just energy transition.

