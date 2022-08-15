.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

ELDER Statesman Senator Anietie Okon and a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has advised the party to give governor Nyesom Wike of River State national Chairman position to placate him.

Senator Okon who spoke during an interview yesterday in Uyo, stressed that the chairman position was the only solution to the fued between him (Wike) and the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

His words: “The PDP should give governor Wike national Chairman position to placate him. That is the only solution to the crisis in the party. I know Wike has the capacity, he has what it takes to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“As a South South caucus member of the PDP, I am confident that the PDP will be stronger under Wike as the national chairman because of his wealth of experience and his leadership qualities. He is a widely accepted leader.

” I know he will not disappoint the party when given that position. The party needs a leader like Wike because he has what it takes to ensure that PDP is properly position PDP to win election”

Asked if Wike would accept the chairman position, the pioneer national Publicity Secretary of the PDP, simply responded, “I know he will accept it”

He disagreed with some prominent Nigerians that elders in the country were silent on myriads of problems bedeviling the country, especially insecurity adding, “They are not silent, they are talking. But most of them appear to have given up. They don’t believe in this government to tackle insecurity in the country.

“It is obvious that Buhari’s government cannot fix the problems of Nigeria. From the beginning I knew that the government lacks the capacity to provide governance. When you talk about insecurity, economy, and Education the APC government has failed Nigerians.

“So many people who supported Buhari in 2015 to come to power cannot say a word today. But I knew from the beginning that the man doesnt have anything to offer us”

