By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ginger farmers from across the federation have converged on Kaduna weekend under the aegis of National Ginger Association of Nigeria where they elected a new EXCO to run their affairs for the next 5 years.

Those who were elected included the National President ;Mr. Gagarin Madaki ,Mr. Isaac Kure and Emmanuel Nehemiah as Deputy National President and National Secretary General, respectively,Mrs. Elizabeth Jibji Bukar as National Vice President(North East) and Mr. Tekaa Luga as National Vice President (North Central).

Others elected were Mr. Amaechi Ikerinyimba National Vice President (South East), Mr. Rechard Isokari as National VicePresident(South-South), Alhaji Adamu Makarfi as National Vice President(North West), Barrister Stephen Sekav Dzever as National Legal Adviser, Mrs. Julianah Tanko as National Treasurer, Mr. Moses Bonat as Organising Secretary, Mr. Kenneth Suwaas Financial Secretary, Mr. Peter Umar Waziri as National Auditor, Mr. Kuzayet Baba as National Publicity Secretary/PRO , Mr. Joshua Kwasau Nok as Assistant National Publicity Secretary and Ishaya Markus as Assistant Secretary General.

The election was conducted peacefully and was supervised by representatives from the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, the Kaduna State Ministry of Agriculture , Kaduna Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, Ministry of Business Innovation & Development and from the Judiciary.

The President elect, Mr Gagarin Madaki who spoke after taking the oath of office, promised to reinvigorate the affairs of the association and working hard to ensure that members enjoy their rihht of place in Nigeria and overseas.

He said he will ensure Nigeria’s comparative advantage in ginger production receives a boost by way of producing and exporting quality produce leveraging on the international best practices.

“We will hit the ground running by encouraging our farmers to start producing based on international best practices which are making our products to be rejected in the international markets.”

“We have issues of poor post-harvesting handling, use of inorganic chemicals among others. We want to improve the yields the farmers get. We also want to move from conventional weighing per bag to per kilogram because a lot of sharp practices happen both ways between farmers and buyers”.

“These are important measures we need to put in place because when there is transparency in commodity trading, it will attract a lot of investors and keep others in the value chain comfortable.”

“Coincidentally, I am the first and only indigene that have used the dry port in the last five years to export ginger. The problem is not from the dry port here but that the congestion at the other end. The process here is very smooth and I encourage people to use it. It is a one-stop shop – customs, payment, etc,” he said.

