A chief in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Timi Oluba, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government for awarding Pipeline Security Surveillance Contract to High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

Oluba, who spoke to newsmen on Sunday in Warri, Delta State, said the Federal Government made a very wise decision to award the Pipeline Security Surveillance Contract to Tompolo, who had shown patriotism and capacity to deliver on the job effectively and efficiently.

He congratulated Tompolo for securing the contract, adding that Niger Deltans are happy with the new development.

” High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, is a born leader, loved by his people of Niger Delta region. We are happy because the job would engage more youths from across the host communities.”

Oluba charged Niger Delta stakeholders from the various ethnic groups to work with Tompolo to ensure the successful execution of the Pipeline Security Surveillance project, which will boost the socio-economic and impact positively on the people.

