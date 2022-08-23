.

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state, have arrested the leader of a five-armed robber gang, Promise Ekenwa, for robbing a couple and disposing them of 18 kegs of palm oil, cash and their vehicle.

Police source hinted vanguard that the five suspects stormed the residence of the victim and attacked them.

The suspects who escaped after the robbery incident, reportedly carted away their two phones, cash of N500,000 and other items.

Vanguard gathered that after the complaint was lodged, forensic investigation reportedly led to the arrest of the leader of the gang in Lagos.

The suspect led the police detectives to where the stolen vehicle was hidden and it was discovered that the plate number had been changed and the colour of the stolen vehicle.

He reportedly confessed to be part of the robbery gang that robbed the couple in Ondo state and that they fled to Lagos after the operation.

Other suspects, reportedly took to their heels after reports reached them that their leader had been apprehended by the police.

Contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said that the suspect was helping the Police with necessary information.

Odunlami said that he was arrested in Lagos state following forensic investigation by the detectives in the state.

She added that the suspect would soon be charged to court after proper investigation

