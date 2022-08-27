By Emmanuel Okogba

Gabriel Magalhaes scored to make amends for being culpable in Fulham’s opening goal and to hand Arsenal a fourth consecutive win in the Premier League this season.

The victory was only the fifth time Arsenal has won their first four games in a league season and was a perfect gift for coach Mikel Arteta who marked his 100th league game in charge of the London club.

After a cagey first half, Aleksandar Mitrović took advantage of a defensive mix-up to put the Cottagers ahead. Gabriel, trying to play out from the back, failed to clear his line and the Serb wrestled the ball off him before slotting past Ramsdale.

Captain Martin Odegaard restored parity eight minutes later seeing his shot slightly deflected past former teammate now with Fulham, Bernd Leno.

Gabriel came from being a villain to a hero five minutes from time when he tapped Saliba’s header which Leno failed to collect from a corner kick into an unguarded net.

The 2-1 result sends Arsenal back to the top of the league table where they had started the weekend.

