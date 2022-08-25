Funny reactions have trailed a video shared by Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha who met an excited female fan today.

In the viral video which Okocha shared on his official Instagram page Wednesday, the female fan went on her knees to hug the Nigerian legendary actor in excitement.

However, Netizens found the hug strange as she placed her head around his crotch.

Watch the video below…



See Reactions Below:



@ nnedinma “VWhat happened to the whole of his body tho?😂😂😂”

@desire_india “Why she put face there 😂, sha nothing concern me make i pass”

@sirpk07 “Wahala for we when nor get Fan😂😂😂😂😂”

@cerenorobs “What going on here 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, heaven is the goal please 😂😂😂😂😂”

@onyaukpai

“Comrade dey shift you preeq make she no mistakenly bite ham 😂😂😂”

stellablacky16

What kind of smelling hug is this 😢😢

everybodyhatemuller_

😂 Abeg where she put head so

saucysugar

Lmao, hahahhahahahaha, happy fan, happy actor😂😂

gift_stunning

Nikini?????? Why there of all places..anyways I hope that’s a woman😂😂😂😂

ashad__

Why is she putting head for that side?? Why why why why????? Omo weyrey

francis_izu1

Using style to sniff his underwear 🩲 😍❤️

babarex0

😂😂😂. My Broda. Check ur balls …

mimilake7474

She is definitely taping some free current as NEPA no dey gree give us light.😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

justmarley_ngm

This one just dey rest her HEAD on top your HEAD😂🤦🏿‍♂️

nellyfundz1

Na gbola she dey feel, nor be fan😂😂😂

chigozie_ehim1

Yetunde remove your face from there immediately.

collinskenechi

This fan dey struggle for head oo😂😂😂😂

pyper_ee

Why must it be around that region?

She no see chest put head?

