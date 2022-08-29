.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ebonyi State branch, Monday called on Political parties to strive to maintain the already established rotational/zoning pattern for the Governorship Position, ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to the Igbo socio-cultural organization, the idea was meant to guarantee justice, equity and peace in the State.

The position was arrived at by the State Leadership of Ohanaeze, during its Consultative Meeting in Abakaliki.

At an interactive session with journalists after the meeting, the State President, Dr Peter Obasi Mbam, said that the group arrived at the position, after critically analyzing the peaceful movement of the Governorship position since 1999, from Ebonyi North

to Central and to South Senatorial Zones of the State.

Mbam maintained that returning the Governorship position to Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone for the next round would be the surest way of maintaining peace and brotherly love in the State as it

would move to Central and South Zones, respectively, in the near future.

“The Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,WorldWide, Ebonyi State Chapter, has appealed to all the members of the Political Class in the State to strive to maintain the already established rotational/zoning pattern for the Governorship Position, for justice, equity and peace to continue to rein in Ebonyi State.”

The President Further reiterated the Ohanaeze State leadership’s support for the position Governor David Nweze Umahi, that the Governorship seat should return to Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone.

He urged “the State Founding Fathers, members of the Elders Council, the Political class and indeed all Ebonyians to join hands with our peace-lowing Govermor and ensure a successful Transition of the Govemorshio position to Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone, in 2023.”

The State leadership of the Apex Igbo Socio-cultural Organization further advised the State Political Class to ensure that the same zoning and rotation principles are maintained for other Positions (Senate,House of Reps and State Assembly), within the Zones, Wards and Communities, for indusive governance, sense of belonging, justice, equity, peaceful co-existence and brotherly love in the State.

“This will ensure that our citizens will continue to enjoy improved Democracy Dividends, provided by the David Umahi – led Admistration and those expected from the next State Government.

“Finally, the President also eulogized His Excellency, Governor Umahi, for his Peaceful disposition and commitment to a hitch-free Transition at all levels, in Ebonyi State.”

