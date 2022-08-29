.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The quartet of Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli, four top Nigerian actresses nicknamed “Dubai Girls”, are set to take some of their fans on an adventurous trip to the tourist city.

According to the organizers, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism DET, the trip which takes place on the 6th of September 2022, promises to be entertaining and full of surprises.

“This year, they are not going alone. The Dubai Girls, during a scheduled live Instagram session, selected lucky winners from all over Africa to join them to explore the never- ending splendor of Dubai”, DET said in a statement.

The winners get a round trip economy flight ticket, 5 nights’ accommodation, meals, entry permit, airport transfer, and Dubai girl’s, specially selected activities.

“Lots of fans from across Africa and beyond, are taking advantage of the ‘Stay More Pay Less’ Promo in Dubai. They have indicated interest in joining the girls and are expected to travel alongside the quartet on this memorable tour of Dubai. The ‘Stay More Pay Less’ Promo, gives travelers who pay for either 3 or 5 nights in selected hotels; 2 extra nights free.

“For the Dubai Girls: Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli, this marks the third time the quartet will be visiting Dubai together. The first trip happened in 2018 and was followed up by an even bigger trip in 2019”, DET added.

Ophella Jehu-Appiah, a winner from Accra, Ghana had this to say; “I was fortunate to be online and saw the info on Uche Jombo’s page. I am so excited as I haven’t traveled before and I see people’s Dubai videos all the time. I’m expecting an exciting trip and can’t wait to see the beautiful places I see on people’s pictures when they travel to Dubai.”

Another winner, Tracy Sumo, from Liberia had this to say; “A video appeared on my screen asking followers/fans to comment on a video posted on @visitdubai.af pages and a lucky winner will be selected for a trip to Dubai. I commented on the video; I don ready Dubai, here I come, Liberia all the way.”

Speaking about the trip, one of the Dubai Girls, Omoni Oboli said; “Dubai will always be my favorite holiday destination! I just love the fact that Dubai is different every time I visit. There’s always a new attraction for me, it’s how truly innovative the city is. As a creative, Dubai keeps my creative juices flowing. Worthy of mention also is the Emirati hospitality, how they open their hearts to visitors, and I love the multi- ethnic food and cuisine!”

