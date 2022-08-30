…set for unveiling on Oct 20, 2022

By Chris Onuoha

In an effort to advance unity and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, Twani Foundation has commenced a peace advocacy tour with theme: “Capture Nigeria Nationwide Peace Sensitisation”

starting from some rural communities in Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger states.

This is in preparation for the unveiling of ‘Project Peace Africa’ slated to hold along with a world press conference on October 20, 2022, taking place at Congress Hall, Merit House, Maitama Abuja.

The programme which will be taken to nationwide is in collaborating with the International Peace Commission, Institute for Peace & Conflict Resolution and Nigerian Youth Council, and would round off with a concert at Blake Excellent Resort, Abuja.

The goal of this exercise is to engage the general public particularly rural dwellers with light to the prevailing insecurity plaguing Nigeria and in the run-up to the general elections in 2023.

According to the foundation growth, progress and development can only take place in an atmosphere of peace as it urge all Nigerians to shun hate and embrace love.

“Project Peace Africa (PPA), therefore seeks to create awareness on peace, especially among young people who constitute the larger population as well as the most volatile,” the foundation stated.

Founder, Twani Foundation, Angel Tiwani, popularly known as Arewa Princess noted that as the 2023 general elections fast approach, there is a need to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the election.

“We appeal to the youths to stay away from political violence and any act capable of jeopardising or truncating the country’s peace.

“We want to use this opportunity to sensitise the young ones on the importance of peace. The truth is that in any society, the importance of peace cannot be under-estimated. That is why we have created the Project Peace Africa,” she said.

Volunteers at the pre-unveiling rally in the three states were seen displaying various placards with inscriptions such “religious tolerance is achievable”, “ethnic tolerance is possible”, “say no to vote buying”, “say no to kidnapping”, “shun violence & embrace peace” and many more.

RELATED NEWS