Gracious God Empowerment Foundation has honoured the proprietors of Temmy Trust Private School at the School’s graduation ceremony held in Lagos.

Statement read in full

“The Chairman of today’s occasion, who is our Lord Jesus Christ, the Proprietors, Daddy James Adenola and Proprietress Mummy Adenola, members of the high table, our parents, all the coordinators of Gracious God Empowerment Foundation seated, the gentlemen of the press, distinguished ladies and gentlemen.”

“I welcome you all to this graduation ceremony. I want to say a very big thank you to our mummy Adenola the proprietress for honouring me to come and be the mother of the day and to chair this occasion of the school’s graduation ceremony for outstanding students.”

“I am highly delighted to stand before you this morning as we celebrate yet another year of excellence, hard work and sincerity of purpose. Temmy Trust Private School was established Sept 28, 2009. Permit to say this School is God’s own school and to me is an exceptional school.”

“Why did I say this, the founder Is a lover of children, an educationist, she does not want any kid to be on the street by allowing some students to pay 1000 weekly, or 500 weekly and so many are on scholarship. With her heart of gold and passion for children, she made up her mind that no kids should be left at home because of school fees, today you can see the population of students.”

“Please let us celebrate this great woman and a mother indeed, with standing up ovation and this song (mama oo Oluwa da mama si fu wa).”

“To everything, there is a season, and a time to every purpose. This is quite true for the just concluded academic session. It is now the time to celebrate all our graduating students for their wonderful and outstanding achievements. It is also worthy to note that this is the first set of SS3 students to graduate from this great school. We congratulate the students and the entire school authority for this fit. (let’s give them a round of applause).”

“We ascribe all the glory to God, our pillar, and our strength whose infinite mercy and love have continued to shower on all of us. His love, protection and guidance have kept us alive and healthy to see this day.”

The Lagos state Cordinator of Gracious GOD Empowerment Foundation

“The standard of education and the people you meet here are worth more than you can imagine.

“Most importantly, the school encourages and supports students’ dreams and aspirations. No doubt, Temmy Trust Private school is committed to the highest Education standards, together with strong and effective guidance and supports. This commitment is exhibited by our high quality, hardworking, dedicated, committed, perseverance in all the teachers for ensuring the best possible outcome of a learning experience that will provide every student an opportunity to succeed.”

“We are today not just celebrating a graduation ceremony but also to appreciate the proprietress and the teachers who have displayed high level of competence to ensure that qualitative education is impacted in the students.

“With little or no supervision, they give their best to the students. I celebrate the proprietress and the wonderful teachers of this great school for creating a friendly and an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning, God bless you ma.

“Today is a special day of celebrations and honor.

“Please I crave your indulgence to permit me to decorate this great Nigerians, educationist per excellence, role models, humanitarian and indeed a great leaders, please join me to honor our daddy and mummy Adenola with the wonderful and hardworking teachers with these medals of honor and appreciation.”

