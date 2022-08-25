.

By Juliet Umeh

Bearing in mind that the government may not be able to solve all the problems in the society, a non-governmental, NGO, Mee & Cee Development Foundation, on Saturday empowered over 100 NGOs and Faith-based Organisations, FBO, in its maiden edition of the annual summit in Lagos.

The summit with a theme: “Strengthening Capacity: Issues and Challenges facing NGOs in Nigeria. A case for 36 States of Nigeria and FCT.”

Founder of Mee & Cee, Ms Chy Ogamba, said building and strengthening capacity of NGOs needs to be taken seriously to drive the right kind of impact capable of transforming lives in the communities.

She said: “The participants of this summit are to gain strategic knowledge about strengthening their NGOs for optimum impact. They gained available funding opportunities and networking.

“We have quite diverse NGOs but we can do a lot together when we understand how to harness resources, manage capacity, pull the operational issues, remove bureaucracies, get straight to the communities where the needs are and make an impact.”

Speaking on the theme of the event, Dr Ejike Oji said the summit tagged NGO Funding and Capacity Building summit is an event designed to promote and facilitate international collaboration between NGOs in America, Asia, Caribbean, EU and Africa among others.

Also the Foundation Board Chairman, Prof Charles Uwakwe said: “NGOs are a very important component of aspects of development especially at the communities. Therefore, the fact that they are NGOs does not mean that we shouldn’t help and support them. Their capacities need to be built to function and deliver optimally.”

Also, the Methodist Priest from Dioceses of Calabar, Very Rev. Saviour Ibanga, said: “I have tested Mee & Cee, they came to my church for empowerment and the turnout was massive, the positive effect in the society was memorable.

“What they are doing is biblical; to support the needy, it is what God wants us to do. That is why I have decided to identify with them.”

The project coordinator, Mrs Vivian Amalu said that the summit will prepare passionate NGOs for the future and not the moments.

She added that the sustainability of projects lies with collaboration with other NGOs of like minds.

One of the participating NGOs, a woman who identified her name as Mrs Ijeoma from Nduka Okafor Foundation, said: “If you look at the society today, the rate of poverty is seriously alarming and NGOs need to be empowered because they are doing a massive job out there.”

