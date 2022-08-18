A forum of former student leaders in Delta State has criticized the appointment of Engr Abubakar Jalam as Senior Special Assistant Special Duties by the Delta State Government.

Coordinator of the forum, comrade Kennedy Tabuko, said the state resources that would be used to fund jalam’s office can be better utilized if set outside to pay the gratuity of one retiree in the state.

“We condemn the appointment of Abubakar Jalam who is an aide to the son of Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate”

“Our resources should not be used to strengthen political friendship.

“We are calling on Deltans to vote for All Progressive Congress, APC in the forthcoming elections to enable the State to live up to expectations.

“Your vote is the only instrument required to change the narrative” he added.

RELATED NEWS