.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The former Chief of Air Staff and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique, rtd, has denied that he, alongside his party had recruited and armed about 1,000-foot soldiers to disrupt the 2023 general elections in Bauchi State, describing the allegation published in some media outfits as false, malicious, and to tarnish his image.

Sadique, who reacted to the said media publication, through his lawyer in Jos, Plateau State, Ishaq Magaji, SAN, asked that the medium retracts the publication with a public apology within seven days and publish the said public apology in two national dailies in Nigeria or have legal action taken against it.

Magaji said the publication is “a very serious allegation capable of tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of our client, who spent 42 years of his life on the field taking the battle against insurgency with enormous energy and sacrifice for the overall peace of the country. Your publication portrayed our client as a thug. Thereby, exposing him to hate and ridicule from the peace-loving people of Bauchi State, Nigerian citizens, and the international community.

“Your publication is not only false but malicious and an attempt to mar the reputation of our client. We hereby demand that you retract your publication with a public apology to our client within seven days of receiving this letter and a public apology to be published in two national dailies in Nigeria. Take notice that if you fail, neglect, and/or refuse to publish the apology within seven days from today, we shall not hesitate to commence legal action against you for defamation.”

RELATED NEWS