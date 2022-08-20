By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

To resolve the crisis in the aviation sector and halt the withdrawal of foreign flight especially by Emirate airlines, the leadership of the House of Representatives, Friday invited all the stakeholders to a meeting.

The notice of the meeting was conveyed in statement by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria,

Specifically, those invited to the meeting were the Minister for Finance, CBN Governor, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, the Minister for Aviation and the DG NCAA.

Others included the Country Rep, IATA, the Emirate Country Manager, Chairman, Aviation Committee, House of Representatives, Chairman, Banking & Currency, House of Representatives and the Chairman, Finance Committee, House of Representatives.

The statement also appealed to Emirate airline to suspend the flight withdrawal pending the outcome of the meeting.

The statement read thus: ” The Honourable Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Leadership of House of Representatives have been briefed on the disturbing notice of withdrawal of services recently issued by some International Airline operators in the country.

“He has therefore requested the Chairman House Committee on Aviation ( Hon. Nnoli Nnaji) and House of Representatives Management to immediately set a date for a meeting with all Stakeholders in the Aviation sector and the Executive Arm of government to find urgent solutions to the issues in contention.

“Specifically, the Hon. Speaker has directed that the following be invited for the meeting:

“The date of the meeting should be communicated to all the concerned Stakeholders and organisations.

“Meanwhile, the Hon. Speaker requests all parties in the matter, and specifically, the Emirates airlines to suspend any action and await the outcome of the meeting.

“The Hon. Speaker is also aware that the Executive Arm of Government is taking necessary steps to avert any crisis in the Aviation sector.

