By Moses Nosike

FoodCo, a leading omni-channel retailer with interest in supermarkets, quick service restaurants, manufacturing and entertainment, has announced the launch of a new outlet in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The store, which is located at the newly completed Ikoyi Plaza, brings FoodCo’s store footprint to 16; spread across Oyo, Lagos and Ogun States.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director, FoodCo Nigeria, Ade Sun-Basorun, stated that the opening of the Ikoyi store was a fulfillment of the brand’s commitment towards bringing the lifestyle advantages of modern retail closer to the people.

According to him we are excited to formally announce the launch of our 16th store in Ikoyi. This milestone is the continuation of a journey that began 40 years ago when the first FoodCo store opened its doors to customers from a cornershop in Bodija, Ibadan. Till date, we can proudly say that the brand has successfully maintained its promise of delivering top quality at an affordable price, which has been one of the strong pillars of our growth.

Ade Sun-Basorun said, “When the first FoodCo store was opened, our motivation was to offer middle-class families a clean and convenient environment where they could shop for fresh fruits and vegetables. This motivation has since crystallized into an enduring mission to bring the convenience and superior customer service that modern retail offers to our communities”.

“Similarly, in keeping with the brand tradition, FoodCo Ikoyi will house our flagship supermarket, bakery, butchery, restaurant, grill and creamery under one roof. It will stock a rich assortment of products including groceries, fresh and packaged foods, fruits and vegetables, toiletries, cosmetics, apparel and other household products. Customers are also guaranteed the choicest cut meats handled under strict quality assurance conditions.

“Customers who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes or offices can do so via any of our digital media channels or WhatsApp, while our dedicated FoodCo Delivery Service ensures that their items are dropped off right where they want it.”

FoodCo is only one of two omni-channel retailers in Nigeria and was recently ranked as one of Africa’s fastest growing companies by Financial Times. It currently operates the largest supermarket chain in South-West Nigeria, outside Lagos.

The company’s SunFresh Premium Bread has been recognized as one of the best bread brands in Nigeria by Africa Brand Congress while FoodCo won the award for Retail Company of the Year 2020 and 2021 in the Nigeria Business Leadership Awards organised by BusinessDay Media.

