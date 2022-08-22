Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has disclosed that his administration’s food support scheme impacted on the state’s agriculture policy and boosted it economy.

Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji at the 17th edition of distribution of monthly food support to vulnerable residents on Monday, said local patronage has encouraged many young persons to go back to the farm.

According to him, the positive impacts of the scheme on the lives of the people were a clear testimony to the fact that the government has been meeting up the target and actualising the set goals at making life bearable and worthwhile for the citizens.

“Our government’s agricultural programme has encouraged a good percentage of our youths to go back to the farm, and if these young men and women are back to the farm planting cassava and other agricultural produce, therefore, our avowed commitment to stimulate the economy and revamp the agricultural sector are yielding positive results.

“Though, as a government, we have the responsibility to ensure that the end product is not only seen by the people but purchased from them so that they will have no regret that is why we are giving prompt and adequate support to our farmers and those showing interest in farming to drive our target of diversifying the economy and making the agriculture the economic mainstay.

“Our choice of giving prominence to local productions and staple foods such as gari among other products was to encourage the young entrepreneurs and scale up the activities of our local production.

“So, we are confident that if we continue to distribute Gari for the next six months, it won’t affect the production and we will still have enough for the people to consume.

“We have a responsibility as a government to continue to encourage the youths to farm and we have means of supporting them to succeed in whatever areas of their choice”, Oyetola added.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after the official flag-off, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr. Olalekan Badmus said the scheme had really helped in building a number of entrepreneurs and raising youths to actualise their socio-economic dreams.

RELATED NEWS