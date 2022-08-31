.

By Prince Okafor

United Arab Emirates, UAE, flag carrier operating in Nigeria, Emirates Airlines has announced the reinstatement of its flight operations to Nigeria.

The airlines had earlier announced suspension of flight operations into the country from September 1, 2022, following its inability to repatriate over $85 million of its tickets sale.

But, in response to the development, the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, released part of the outstanding ticket sales fund.

In an email to customers on Wednesday, the airline noted that starting September 11, 2022, it will restarts flight operations to Lagos.

Emirates said: “We are pleased to inform you that effective from 11th September 2022, we will reinstate operations of our flights.

“Inbound flights from Dubai to Lagos (EK783) and outbound flights from Lagos to Dubai (EK784) will recommence from Sunday 11th September 2022.

“Lagos flights after 30th September, 2022 will be advised in due course.”

