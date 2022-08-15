Flavour of Africa’s fiery performance on Sunday night at the 2022 SummerStage music festival in Central Park, New York will go down in history as a night to remember for lovers of African music.

The Nigerian highlife singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist headlined the 2022 Capital One City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage music festival, delivering classic smash hits such as “Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)” and “Levels” amongst others.

Opening acts included British-Ghanaian artiste and producer Juls and New York’s Superhero DJ Jon Quick.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is one of New York’s most beloved, broadly accessible, free outdoor performing arts festivals.

Since its inception nearly 40 years ago, more than six million people from New York City and around the world have enjoyed SummerStage.

With performances in genres representing New York City’s cultural fabric, ranging from jazz, hip hop, Latin, global, indie, and contemporary dance, SummerStage fills a vital niche in New York City’s summer arts festival landscape.

Flavour’s thrilling performance is coming on the brink of his North American “Level’d Up Tour 2022” which kicked off in Dallas, Texas on August 13.

The ‘Levels’ singer and his band will continue their tour in Chicago on August 26.

