Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A 19 year old Senior secondary school girl, Stella Mbayin Ndoma, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba as well as the State Police Commissioner, CP Aminu Alhassan, to fish out her father’s killers, Chief Mbayin Ndoma who was gruesomely murdered by assailants on August 3, 2022 at his Orimekpang hometown in Boki LGA of Cross River

The girl’s late father, Chief Mbayin Ndoma was murdered by hoodlums in his hometown,(Orimekpang Junction) village, Boki LGA of Cross River State for daring to banish some young people suspected to be notorious cultists from the community.

Stella made the call in a chat with Vanguard while reacting to her father’s death, which she said can not be swept under the carpet because her father was not a chicken but a bonafide and law abiding citizen.

“I am shocked when I learnt that my late father, late Mbayin Ndoma, who was a traditional ruler in Orimekpang Community, Boki LGA of Cross River State was shot to death by hoodlums and not even a fly has been arrested in connection with his death.

“I feel pained by this ugly development which has devastated me and my family , I want to appeal to the IGP and the Commissioner of Police , Alhassan Aminu to fish out my page father’s killers,” she said.

Recall that some young men in the Orimekpang Junction community Boki LGA of Cross River State were last year sent on exile for years by the community for thier alleged involvement in cult activities.

Worried by the development,the banished young men were said to have stormed the community at night and murdered the traditional ruler, late Mbayin Ndoma in cold blood for daring to excommunicate them two years ago.

Explaining how her father was murdered ,the 19- year bereaved girl revealed that her father got a phone call, from an unknown caller who asked her father to leave his home at about 12: 20 am, claiming some assassins were coming to take his life.

” Immediately my father fled from home, the assassins who were presumed to be cultists, stormed his home and started harassing her father’s,wife Queneth, and demanded to know her husband’s whereabout.

“Her step-mother told the suspected assassins that her husband wasn’t at home. The assassins spent some time in thier Victims home waiting for the traditional ruler to return home probably for them to unleash mayhem on him.

” At about 6:am as my late father tried to return home from the community secondary where he had gone to take refuge, the assailants attacked him dragged him to the community secondary school Orimekpang which is about a stone throw to the traditional ruler’s residence,” she said.

“When my step-mother heard the sound of a gun shot, because her late husband ( my father) was yet to return to the house, my step mum quickly ran to the community youths and inform them that she heard gun shot around the community school, stressing that her husband was yet to return home since she left home at an ungodly hour,” she said.

She further said that the community youths mobilized with the village vigilant and went to the secondary school premises, only to find the corpse of the traditional ruler in the school in his pool of blood with a note on his lifeless body.

“His assailants left a note on my father’s corpse with a message , “This is the beginning of war between the community and us. Any man who squeezes bitter leaf, his hands must be bitter. With another threat note as, ‘Any one who intends to dare us should wait for his turn.” Daughter of the deceased said.

When contacted , the Cross River Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident revealed that preliminary investigation had commenced.

“We are doing our best , no stone would be left unturned , we want to assure the family of the deceased , the community that we will fish out the killers no matter what it takes.

“The police is already liaising with the leaders of the community to find a way forward on how to apprehend the killers of the traditional ruler” Ugbo stated.