Record premiership league winners, Manchester United was on Saturday humiliated by Brentford after 45-minute of play.

The Ten Hag’s side conceded four goals at Brentford in the first half, despite Ronaldo presence.

Recall that Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, had earlier explained that Cristiano Ronaldo starting against Brentford will charge up his team.

Ronaldo was left on the bench for the 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener.

However, Ten Hag has included the 37-year-old in his starting XI, as he looks for his first three points.

His words “”You saw it, second half last week when he came on, he made a difference in the game,” Ten Hag said ahead of the match.

