By Henry Ojelu & Ogechi Uchegbu

Leading real estate firm, Harmony Gardens has trained over 200 undergraduates on career paths in the real estate sector.

The undergraduates drawn from different universities and polytechnics across the country were trained for free by seasoned professionals at a two days workshop in Lagos.

Speaking during the training, General Manager of Harmony Gardens, Mr. Adokiye Briggs noted that free training was part of the company’s effort to engage the undergraduates who have been idle due to the industrial action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Mr Briggs stated that the opportunities in the real estate sector are enormous and that the training is tailored to enable the undergraduates tap into those opportunities.

He said: “It is unfortunate that the students are on strike and most of them are tired and fed up. So this training is a way to introduce them to the benefit of being in the real estate industry.

“It is packed to expose them on how to manage and sell properties and also earn something for themselves instead of going into all kinds of fraudulent activities.”

Also speaking during the training, the company’s Sales Director, Amarah Goodness said: “We are teaching them to be professional realtors and that is why we have taken the pain in taking them in a pre-three weeks online and these two days training, subsequent training have been arranged for them to gain deeper knowledge on how the sector operate.”

Amarah insisted that the real estate sector in not just for the aged as is often erroneous perceived but also for the young who can make huge money as agents while still pursuing their education.

She added that the free training would be held bi-monthly to give more undergraduates opportunity to participate.

One of the participants and a student of Lagos State University, Toba-Dosumu Lateef said that every undergraduate should aspire to gain the knowledge that the free training offers.

He said: “Most youths often thinks that tech skills is the only guarantee for the future. But this program is trying to tell us that even without tech, there are many ways we can make money through real estate. For me I always thought real estate is for old people but now my views have changed having been exposed to the huge money making opportunities in the sector. Every youth should have this kind of invaluable knowledge. Honestly, I have been empowered to widen my source of side hustle as a student.”

